East Coast Primary Market for Auburn Violin Maker Jacoby; Creating Instruments Requires Many Hours of Dedication

Christopher Jacoby and his wife, Brittany, moved to Auburn two years ago. Christopher has his own shop in Auburn called Jacoby Fine Violins where he makes stringed instruments. Christopher was born in Cincinnati, Ohio. When he was five years old, he was given his grandfather’s violin. He began learning how to play at that young age using the Suzuki Method. When learning by this method, the child listens to violin music until they can sing along with it. Once that is accomplished, the child can then begin to actually play the violin. While living in Cincinnati, Christopher also went to a public performing and creative arts school. More recently, he lived in Omaha, working at A. Cavallo Violins as the violin maker in residence. Christopher’s wife, Brittany, is a full-time student at Peru State College. Christopher said she is pursuing a degree in education and raising their three children. She also has a studio on their property where she does watercolors and other artwork. Their children are 12-year-old Olive, fouryear- old Poppy, and seven-month-old Townes Wulfenstein, whose unique name is a nod to his mother’s maiden name.

