Derek Bissitt Recognized After Reaching 300 Coaching Wins

FOR THE second time in less than a week, an Auburn Bulldog basketball coach achieves a career milestone. Scott Anderson, Auburn Public Schools activities director, presents a game ball to Derek Bissitt. The Bulldog girls’ basketball coach earned his 300th coaching win Tuesday night, Jan. 3, at Ashland-Greenwood. The Auburn girls’ won 73-27.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Nemaha%20County%20HeraldID419/