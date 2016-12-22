Commissioners Okay Reapplying for Juvenile Justice Grant Funds

Tuesday, Dec. 13, the Nemaha County Commissioners approved a memorandum of understanding with Richardson County. Nemaha, Johnson, Pawnee and Richardson counties are applying for juvenile justice diversion plan funding. Nemaha County will pay $2,729 as its share of the matching grant. The rates are set by the state. Richardson County serves as the fiscal agent in compiling the grant. It is the fourth year a grant application is being submitted.