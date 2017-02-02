City of Auburn Honors Amie Karpinski on Saving Her Father’s Life from 2014 Fire

Thu, 02/02/2017 - 9:40am News Staff
By David Swanson
 
Amie Karpinski was recognized Friday afternoon, Jan. 27, for saving the life of her father, Frank, of Stella in September 2014. Mayor Scott Kudrna presented a proclamation on behalf of the City of Auburn at City Hall. Amie Karpinski rescued her father from a fire at his residence southwest of Auburn north of the Nemaha-Richardson County line.
 
