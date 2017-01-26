City of Auburn’s 2016 Building Permit Totals Mostly Lower Than Years Past

The City of Auburn issued a lower than normal number of building permits during 2016 when compared to the past quarter century. The permits’ estimated worth is also less than most years in that same period.

Last year there were 93 permits with an estimated value of $1,648,623.47 issues. This compares to 79 permits written worth $886,862.62 written in 2015.

There was one new house permit with an estimated cost of $275,000. 2015 also saw one new house permit written with a value of $259,614.

In 2016, there were no condominium/ apartment permits written, as has been the case for the past several years.

There were four business/commercial remodel permits written in 2016 totaling $650,800 with the largest being for $550,000 for the Casey’s General Store at 2208 J Street. Another large permit included $62,000 for The Farmer’s Wife at 920 Central Avenue. 2015 saw none of these permits issued.

Miscellaneous permits issued last year numbered three worth $229,600, with $225,000 of this for a greenhouse at the Auburn Public Schools middle school/senior high campus. In 2015 there were two such permits valued at $13,600.

