Thu, 12/22/2016 - 7:53am News Staff
THE CITY OF AUBURN’S snowplow encountered an unexpected delay Friday afternoon as driver Roger Biesterfield lost control due to an ice-coated F Street making it impossible to stop. The truck tipped on its side after hitting the curb at the intersection of 17th Street and spilled sand and salt in the Steven Schulte family’s lawn.
