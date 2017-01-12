Business Plan Basics Training Starting February 7 in Auburn; Jan. 31 Registration Deadline
Thu, 01/12/2017 - 5:00am News Staff
Training for existing, transitioning and start-up small business owners and managers is coming to Auburn next month. Business Plan Basics will be taught each Tuesday from Feb. 7 through March 7. Classes are scheduled from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Nemaha County Hospital classroom, 2022 13th St. Registration information is available from Kim Beger at 402-274-3420 or info@growauburnne.org. Please register by Tuesday, Jan. 31. Sponsors are the Auburn Development Council, Inc. and Nemaha County Hospital. It is in cooperation with the Rural Enterprise Assistance Project (REAP)–Women’s Business Center.
