Bulldog Speech Wins Logan View Invite

Saturday, Jan. 28, the Auburn Bulldog speech team scored 302 points in winning the Logan View Speech Invitational. Coach Diana Eickhoff recalled the speakers had to be at Auburn High School at 4:30 a.m. to arrive at Hooper for 7 a.m. registration. “The early morning journey proved worthwhile as the team members won 37 medals and the championship trophy. Every varsity team member and every junior varsity team member earned medals at this meet. It was a long but a profitable day. These speech team kids are so dedicated!,” Eickhoff exclaimed.