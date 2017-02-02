Brownville Awarded $350,000 in CDBG Tourism Development Funding Towards Concert Hall Structural Improvements
Thu, 02/02/2017 - 9:36am News Staff
The Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) has awarded $350,000 in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Tourism Development funding to Brownville. Also included is $109,000 matching funds. The sponsor beneficiary will be the Brownville Concert Series, a program of the Brownville Fine Arts Association.
