Blood Drives Scheduled Within 25 Miles of Auburn on January 5th, 7th and 13th

Three American Red Cross blood drives are scheduled during the first half of January. Donation opportunities within 25 miles of Auburn will be: Thursday, Jan. 5: Baptist Activity Center, 3rd and Jackson, Tecumseh from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7: First United Methodist Church, 1023 First Ave., Nebraska City from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13: Walmart, 2101 S. 11th St., Nebraska City from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Nemaha%20County%20HeraldID419/