Auburn FFA Successful at District Leadership Skills Events Jan. 31st

On Tuesday, Jan. 31, there were 17 students from Auburn FFA participating in the district Leadership Skills Events. The competition was at the Southeast Community College-Beatrice campus. Two middle school students participated in agricultural literacy speaking. Shalyn Harris received a purple ribbon. She was also the district champion and will represent Auburn at the Nebraska State FFA convention in April. Josie Shelton earned a red ribbon. The middle school agriculture quiz bowl team consisting of Kylie Allen, Ryan Binder, Blake Marion and Meadow Rightsell placed fourth overall.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Nemaha%20County%20HeraldID419/