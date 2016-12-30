Auburn Chamber of Commerce Residential Lighting Contest Winners Are Announced

THE AUBURN CHAMBER OF COMMERCE has announced its 2016 Residential Christmas Lighting Contest winners. In order to be considered by judges, homes must have been nominated to the Chamber office. In addition, lights were to be turned on by 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 19. The winners received prizes provided by the Chamber. Pictured are (from top to bottom): the winning Riley and Lacy Gerdes home at 2319 “S” Street; second place Micah and Sarah Bogdanoff home at 2406 “R” Street with the snowman inset on right); and third place Chuck and Emily Hummel home at 1520 14th Street.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Nemaha%20County%20HeraldID419/