Auburn BPW Approves Implementing GIS System
Fri, 12/16/2016 - 11:16am News Staff
A proposal implementing a Geographic Information System (GIS) was approved Thursday night, Dec. 8, by the Auburn Board of Public Works (BPW). The contract with GIS Workshop LLC includes a $19,850 set up charge plus a $5,400 annual fee. It includes training, technology, housing on the GIS server, technical support and any services required by the system. Genie Andrews of GIS said a call center is available in Lincoln. The telephone is answered by technicians, there is no answering machine.
