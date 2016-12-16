APS Among Nebraska Schools Applying for NDE Grant Towards After School Program
Fri, 12/16/2016 - 11:17am News Staff
David Swanson
A memorandum of understanding for an Extended Learning Grant was approved Monday, Dec. 12, by the Auburn Public Schools (APS) Board of Education. APS is joining a consortium of school districts statewide to apply for a Nebraska Department of Education Innovation Grant. Superintendent Kevin Reiman said rural and urban schools, both large and small, are involved.
