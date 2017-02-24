Amended 2016-2017 Budget Okayed by APS Board of Ed

The 2016-2017 Auburn Public Schools (APS) budget was amended Monday night, Feb. 13 by the Board of Education.

The amended bond fund is $4,451,521 compared to $351,521 in the original budget. Superintendent Kevin Reiman noted outstanding general obligation refunding bonds were refinanced saving the district $450,000. The refinancing allowed APS to take advantage of lower interest rates.

The special building fund as amended is $431,424 compared to the original $371,424. It allows potential federal eRate revenue and expenditures. Internet wiring at both Calvert Elementary and the middle/senior high school is being replaced. About $70,000 of the cost is to be reimbursed by the federal government.

The activities fund is now $562,529 compared to $332,529. It reflects donations and purchasing of capital improvements. Reiman noted the district is fortunate to have received monetary donations from the city and sponsors towards a new scoreboard and lighting at Tushla Field. Those improvements involve no taxpayer money, the superintendent said.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Nemaha%20County%20HeraldID419/