$2.8 Million Has Been Awarded to Eight Communities for Downtown Revitalization; Brownville Included

The Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) has awarded $2,800,000 in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding to eight Nebraska communities to complete Phase II (implementation) in the Downtown Revitalization category. These projects are designed to provide resources for commercial rehabilitation and infrastructure improvements within the downtowns of the communities selected. The CDBG Downtown Revitalization Category is open to CDBG non-entitlement incorporated municipalities throughout Nebraska. Grants are administered by DED from the State’s annual allocation of CDBG funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Communities that successfully completed the planning phase had the opportunity to apply for Phase II resources in order to describe how they would implement CDBG-eligible activities as defined in their approved plans.

