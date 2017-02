The arrival of February indicates planning for the 2017 severe weather season is not far away. Thursday, March 2, will be a Severe Storm Spotter Training at 7 p.m. at Nemaha County Hospital, 2022 13th St. in Auburn. No preregistration is necessary. There is no fee to attend.

