2016 Was Warmer But, Saw Less Precipitation Than Normal in Nemaha County

2016 had an average temperature of 55.2 which is 2.4 degrees above normal and the seventh warmest year on record. All six of the previous warmest years occurred between 1921 and 1939. The maximum was 101 degrees on June 15th while the coldest was -16 on December 18th. There were 36 days of 90+ afternoons, normal is 38. Daily maximums remained below freezing on 32 days, one less than normal.